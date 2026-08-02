Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $47.92 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,410 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 330,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.93% of Rush Enterprises worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,824 shares of the company's stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,238 shares of the company's stock worth $121,524,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 700,511 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,613,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 983,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company's stock.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $45.67 and a one year high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. The 3-2 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Rush Enterprises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rush Enterprises reported quarterly EPS of $0.91, exceeding the $0.86 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.90 billion also topped the $1.89 billion estimate. The earnings beat helped drive shares to a new one-year high. Rush Enterprises Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Rush Enterprises reported quarterly EPS of $0.91, exceeding the $0.86 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.90 billion also topped the $1.89 billion estimate. The earnings beat helped drive shares to a new one-year high. Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target from $90 to $95 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 19% potential upside from the referenced share price. The upgrade reflects confidence in Rush’s diversified business model and earnings prospects. Stephens Price Target Update

Stephens raised its price target from $90 to $95 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 19% potential upside from the referenced share price. The upgrade reflects confidence in Rush’s diversified business model and earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and post-earnings reviews highlighted steady results across Rush’s diversified operations and signs of an early recovery in the commercial-vehicle market, supporting continued investor interest. RUSHA Q2 Deep Dive

Analyst coverage and post-earnings reviews highlighted steady results across Rush’s diversified operations and signs of an early recovery in the commercial-vehicle market, supporting continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Rush Enterprises plans a 3-for-2 stock split, with additional shares distributed to existing shareholders after the specified record-date market close and trading on a split-adjusted basis afterward. The split does not alter shareholders’ underlying ownership value or the company’s fundamentals, but it could improve share affordability and liquidity. Reports provided different effective dates—August 11 and September 1—so investors should confirm the final schedule with the company or exchange. Rush Enterprises Shares Set to Split

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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