Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $49.80 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 583.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,367 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 206,032 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Cloudflare worth $49,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 549,770 shares of company stock worth $124,090,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $279.18 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day moving average is $215.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.70, a PEG ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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