Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $530.55 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749,527 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 601,692 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.76% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $530,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,725,294,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after buying an additional 2,804,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $661,339,000 after acquiring an additional 461,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $620,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Key Stories Impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. CPKC reported approximately C$4.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 12.6% year over year. Diluted EPS was C$1.15, while core adjusted diluted EPS reached C$1.27; Zacks reported adjusted earnings of US$0.92 per share versus a US$0.89 consensus estimate. Strong grain shipments, including the benefit of a large crop, supported revenue growth. CPKC reports strong Q2 results

CPKC reported approximately C$4.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 12.6% year over year. Diluted EPS was C$1.15, while core adjusted diluted EPS reached C$1.27; Zacks reported adjusted earnings of US$0.92 per share versus a US$0.89 consensus estimate. Strong grain shipments, including the benefit of a large crop, supported revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management expects faster growth in the second half of 2026. The company highlighted its three-country network and anticipated acceleration in growth, which could support investor confidence if freight volumes and pricing improve. CP tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

The company highlighted its three-country network and anticipated acceleration in growth, which could support investor confidence if freight volumes and pricing improve. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained. CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides continued income support for shareholders. Canadian Pacific Kansas City declares dividend

CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides continued income support for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Board chair succession was announced. Isabelle Courville retired as board chair, and longtime director and vice-chair Gordon Trafton succeeded her under the company’s planned succession process. The orderly transition limits disruption, but investors may monitor any changes in strategy or governance. CPKC board chair succession

Isabelle Courville retired as board chair, and longtime director and vice-chair Gordon Trafton succeeded her under the company’s planned succession process. The orderly transition limits disruption, but investors may monitor any changes in strategy or governance. Negative Sentiment: Profit declined year over year. Despite higher revenue and an earnings beat, reported EPS was below the prior-year period, reflecting pressure on profitability. Investors may remain concerned about costs, freight weakness and whether revenue growth will translate into sustained earnings expansion. Canadian Pacific rides bumper grain crop to higher revenues

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CP opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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