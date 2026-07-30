Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $584.76 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129,721 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Uber Technologies worth $584,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 29,587 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 465.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 62,520 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian partnership strengthens Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy. Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 electric vehicles for potential robotaxi use. The deal could give Uber access to a dedicated autonomous fleet and create new revenue opportunities, although the benefits will depend on regulatory approvals and successful deployment. Uber Agrees to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Rivian and Purchase up to 50,000 R2s

Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 electric vehicles for potential robotaxi use. The deal could give Uber access to a dedicated autonomous fleet and create new revenue opportunities, although the benefits will depend on regulatory approvals and successful deployment. Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats expanded its grocery network. New partnerships with Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly broaden Uber Eats’ regional reach and could increase order frequency and delivery revenue. Uber Eats Welcomes New Regional Grocery Partners Across the U.S.

New partnerships with Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly broaden Uber Eats’ regional reach and could increase order frequency and delivery revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect solid second-quarter performance. Forecasts call for gross bookings of approximately $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion, slightly above consensus estimates. Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating, while broader analyst price targets remain well above the current quotation. Uber autonomous vehicle outlook in focus for Q2 earnings

Forecasts call for gross bookings of approximately $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion, slightly above consensus estimates. Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating, while broader analyst price targets remain well above the current quotation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of Uber’s expected August 5 earnings report. Although earnings are projected to grow, some analysts do not see the usual combination of estimate revisions and surprise factors needed to indicate a likely earnings beat. Uber Technologies Earnings Expected to Grow

Investors are positioning ahead of Uber’s expected August 5 earnings report. Although earnings are projected to grow, some analysts do not see the usual combination of estimate revisions and surprise factors needed to indicate a likely earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain. Coverage highlighted Bay Area job cuts and ongoing concerns that Tesla, Waymo and other autonomous-vehicle platforms could challenge Uber’s core ride-hailing model. Uber’s Rivian investment, Atoms commitment and other automation efforts also require substantial capital before producing meaningful returns.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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