Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $61.52 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,977 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $61,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Product and pipeline growth: INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. NBIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations remain elevated: Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares.

Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares for about $228,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader data also show numerous insider sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months, though such transactions may be planned and do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $166.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 36,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $5,770,298.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,495,266.28. This trade represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,141,821.50. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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