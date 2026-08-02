Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $73.35 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,610 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $73,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $224.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.19 and a 12-month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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