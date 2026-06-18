Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.69 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,595,622 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 508,718 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alphabet worth $7,693,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $362.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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