Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) by 137.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,725 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Viper Energy were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.72 and a beta of 0.40. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.00%.

Key Viper Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viper Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: TD raised its price target for Viper Energy from $58 to $59 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

TD raised its price target for Viper Energy from $58 to $59 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: Viper reported $677 million in revenue, exceeding the approximately $643 million consensus estimate. Earnings of $0.76 per share matched expectations, while revenue increased 127.9% year over year, supported by higher production and realized oil prices. VNOM Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Viper reported $677 million in revenue, exceeding the approximately $643 million consensus estimate. Earnings of $0.76 per share matched expectations, while revenue increased 127.9% year over year, supported by higher production and realized oil prices. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth: Recent purchases, including the Riverbend acquisition, expand Viper’s asset base and could support cash flow growth if oil and gas prices remain elevated for an extended period. Viper Energy: More Acquisitions

Recent purchases, including the Riverbend acquisition, expand Viper’s asset base and could support cash flow growth if oil and gas prices remain elevated for an extended period. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Viper declared a $0.29-per-share special dividend, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 13, providing an additional near-term return catalyst.

Viper declared a $0.29-per-share special dividend, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 13, providing an additional near-term return catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage and mixed analyst opinions were reported, but the available headlines do not establish a uniform consensus beyond TD’s positive call. Johnson Rice Begins Coverage

Additional analyst coverage and mixed analyst opinions were reported, but the available headlines do not establish a uniform consensus beyond TD’s positive call. Negative Sentiment: The stock remains below its key moving averages, suggesting technical pressure and possible investor caution even after the earnings beat and positive target revision.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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