Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $87.88 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,891 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of Constellation Brands worth $87,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:STZ opened at $130.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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