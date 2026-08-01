Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $90.51 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,223,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,562,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $90,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 vitiligo data: Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Reuters LITFULO vitiligo trial article

Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Positive Sentiment: Updated COVID vaccine approved in Europe: The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. EU approval article

The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. Positive Sentiment: Value appeal and estimates: Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Pfizer valuation article

Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings focus: Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Pfizer Q2 earnings preview

Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Growth concerns remain: Pfizer’s valuation reflects investor skepticism about post-pandemic revenue, a comparatively modest growth profile and execution risks surrounding its pipeline. Its obesity-drug candidate is promising but still late-stage and faces powerful competition from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, limiting any immediate earnings benefit. Pfizer earnings preview and valuation article

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8%

PFE stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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