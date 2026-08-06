Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Transdigm Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransDigm reported adjusted earnings of $10.87 per share , above the $10.30 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 23% year over year to $2.74 billion , exceeding expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 13% from $9.60, supported by broad organic growth. TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

TransDigm reported adjusted earnings of , above the $10.30 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 23% year over year to , exceeding expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 13% from $9.60, supported by broad organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to $40.62–$41.46 in EPS and approximately $10.5–$10.6 billion in revenue , above consensus estimates of $39.67 EPS and $10.3 billion in revenue. The company expects continued low-double-digit growth in the commercial aftermarket. TransDigm forecasts fiscal 2026 revenue

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to and approximately , above consensus estimates of $39.67 EPS and $10.3 billion in revenue. The company expects continued low-double-digit growth in the commercial aftermarket. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on TDG from $1,585 to $1,695 and upgraded its rating to Buy , implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. UBS analyst action reported by Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on from $1,585 to and upgraded its rating to , implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Operating performance remains robust, with net sales up 23% to $2.741 billion, net income up 10% to $540 million and EBITDA As Defined up 19% to $1.447 billion. However, TDG trades at roughly 39 times earnings, leaving the stock sensitive to valuation concerns if growth expectations moderate.

Operating performance remains robust, with net sales up 23% to $2.741 billion, net income up 10% to $540 million and EBITDA As Defined up 19% to $1.447 billion. However, TDG trades at roughly 39 times earnings, leaving the stock sensitive to valuation concerns if growth expectations moderate. Negative Sentiment: Stifel reaffirmed its Hold rating but reduced its price target from $1,525 to $1,405. The downgrade in target contrasts with UBS’s bullish call and may be weighing on sentiment following the earnings release. Stifel analyst action reported by Benzinga

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,472.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,250.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,262.56. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,463.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $0.57. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 19.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.620-41.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,135,464 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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