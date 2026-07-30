Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $949.54 Million Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,766,496 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,537,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.59% of Revolution Medicines worth $949,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,002.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RVMD opened at $180.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $194.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 5,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $1,048,984.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,071,111.44. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,366,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,749,870.77. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,497 shares of company stock worth $21,470,486. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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