Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,387 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,787 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $5,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $9,024,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

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Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, EVP Thomas S. Timko bought 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,412.28. The trade was a 28.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,241.82. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $299,741 and sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $77.94 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company's 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report).

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