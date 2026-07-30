Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,349,122 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,287,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.47% of TotalEnergies worth $1,055,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 384,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $122,831,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 246,475 shares of the company's stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,337,330,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.29%.The company had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

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About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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