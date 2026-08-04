Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,549 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.83% of SPS Commerce worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Research raised SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.9%

SPSC stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.53. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $197.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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