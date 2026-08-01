Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,117 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 181,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.90% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $88,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,131. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $116,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,296,211.25. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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