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Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exzeo Group, Inc. $XZO

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Exzeo Group logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its Exzeo Group stake by 13.8% in the first quarter, acquiring 85,126 shares and bringing its holdings to 703,304 shares, valued at approximately $10.3 million.
  • Exzeo reported quarterly EPS of $0.22, beating estimates of $0.20, though revenue of $54.01 million fell short of the $55.90 million forecast. The company also authorized a $12 million stock buyback, equal to up to 1% of outstanding shares.
  • Shares opened at $16.22, while analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock carries an average “Hold” rating and a $26 price target. CEO Paresh Patel and other insiders purchased 12,000 shares worth roughly $164,320 over the past three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than Exzeo Group.

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,304 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,126 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.77% of Exzeo Group worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XZO. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the first quarter worth $678,000.

Exzeo Group Price Performance

Exzeo Group stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exzeo Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exzeo Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XZO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Exzeo Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exzeo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exzeo Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exzeo Group

Insider Activity

In other Exzeo Group news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,672,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,170,892.38. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $164,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Exzeo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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