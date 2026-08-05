Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $124,384,000 after buying an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $349.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $378.88.

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Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HII stock opened at $323.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.00 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

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