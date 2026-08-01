Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526,329 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 9.57% of Ziff Davis worth $147,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 119,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,368 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 799,818 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 55,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ZD opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,714. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk P. Mcdonald sold 1,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $50,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,282.20. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,422 shares of company stock worth $1,468,864. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Ziff Davis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered Ziff Davis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.25.

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About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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