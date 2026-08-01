Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 213,807 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.90% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $114,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 887.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.09.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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