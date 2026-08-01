Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,397 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.21% of Saia worth $113,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Saia by 23.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,917 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,800 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,637 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Saia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Saia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Saia reported a solid Q2 2026: diluted EPS rose 31.5% year over year to $3.51, exceeding consensus estimates, while revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million. Operating income climbed 26% to $125.2 million, and the operating ratio improved to 86.9%. LTL tonnage and shipments per workday increased 8.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Saia Reports Second Quarter Results

Saia reported a solid Q2 2026: diluted EPS rose 31.5% year over year to $3.51, exceeding consensus estimates, while revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million. Operating income climbed 26% to $125.2 million, and the operating ratio improved to 86.9%. LTL tonnage and shipments per workday increased 8.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its Saia price target to $498 from $490 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term growth and execution. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan raised its Saia price target to $498 from $490 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term growth and execution. Positive Sentiment: Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $438 price target, adding to the bullish analyst commentary. Stifel upgrade

Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $438 price target, adding to the bullish analyst commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens lowered its target to $490 from $520 but retained an “overweight” rating. The target remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations.

Stephens lowered its target to $490 from $520 but retained an “overweight” rating. The target remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management indicated that Q3’s operating ratio could deteriorate by approximately 100 basis points sequentially. Investors are concerned about a July wage increase, higher diesel, purchased transportation, insurance and workers’ compensation costs, as well as softer shipment growth following a 7.1% general rate increase. Saia Q3 margin outlook

Management indicated that Q3’s operating ratio could deteriorate by approximately 100 basis points sequentially. Investors are concerned about a July wage increase, higher diesel, purchased transportation, insurance and workers’ compensation costs, as well as softer shipment growth following a 7.1% general rate increase. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term margin and cost outlook. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term margin and cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows nine open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While not necessarily company-specific, the pattern may add to investor caution.

Saia Stock Down 0.9%

SAIA stock opened at $347.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.32 and a 52 week high of $494.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.65 and a 200 day moving average of $405.81.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.20 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Saia's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $524.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $477.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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