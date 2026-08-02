Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 173,268 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,671 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 173,268 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of Zscaler worth $76,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,008,274 shares of the company's stock worth $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,248 shares of the company's stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,187,696.40. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 16,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.99, a PEG ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $155.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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