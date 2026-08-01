Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 177,339 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.43% of Roivant Sciences worth $85,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,113 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock worth $229,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock worth $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 911,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $6,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $27,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,701,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,388,414.30. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,055,913 shares of company stock worth $69,639,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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