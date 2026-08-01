Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 231,614 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 259.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,942 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 231,614 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ferrari worth $107,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,937,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Ferrari by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,303,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,220,754,000 after purchasing an additional 330,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,855 shares of the company's stock worth $950,657,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,564 shares of the company's stock worth $941,109,000 after buying an additional 771,039 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,894,000.

Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Ferrari raises 2026 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and pricing power remain key profit drivers. Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Ferrari price target lifted on pricing power and personalization growth

Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari continues to return capital to shareholders. The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Ferrari periodic report on buyback program

The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Early demand for the Luce electric vehicle appears encouraging. CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Ferrari very pleased with orders for Luce EV

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant overhang. After a roughly 98% run, commentary argues that Ferrari may be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and PEG ratio above 3, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher. Ferrari stock could be overvalued despite its run

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $497.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $477.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RACE opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $312.51 and a twelve month high of $504.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $365.12 and its 200 day moving average is $353.03.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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