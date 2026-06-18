Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 415,951 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,425 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 415,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.72% of Snowflake worth $537,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 405,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,356,480. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $98,819.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,420,612.26. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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