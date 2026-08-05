Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 536,965 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,607 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 536,965 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Uranium Energy worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $551,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $118,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after buying an additional 7,013,279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after buying an additional 3,969,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,521,502 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $263,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,848 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Further Reading

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