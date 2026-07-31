Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 64,089 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,116 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of CocaCola worth $222,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 867.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results remain the main catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, topping the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, topping the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing boosted demand. Management credited FIFA World Cup activation with helping deliver the company’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages and Fairlife also contributed to broad-based growth across regions. KO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Management credited FIFA World Cup activation with helping deliver the company’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages and Fairlife also contributed to broad-based growth across regions. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Jefferies raised its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup moved to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Argus also raised its target to $97 and assigned a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish response to the earnings report.

Jefferies raised its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup moved to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Argus also raised its target to $97 and assigned a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish response to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Fairlife’s ransomware disruption appears contained. A cyberattack shut down all four U.S. Fairlife plants for 11 days in July, but Coca-Cola said most production has resumed, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply or financial impact. Coca-Cola keeps beating its rivals, and Wall Street noticed

A cyberattack shut down all four U.S. Fairlife plants for 11 days in July, but Coca-Cola said most production has resumed, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply or financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is limiting additional upside. After a substantial 2026 rally and trading near its yearly high, Coca-Cola’s P/E near 27 has prompted caution. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing that PepsiCo may offer better value.

After a substantial 2026 rally and trading near its yearly high, Coca-Cola’s P/E near 27 has prompted caution. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing that PepsiCo may offer better value. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales add a modest overhang. Chairman James Quincey sold roughly $47.5 million of shares, and insider Bruno Pietracci sold about $6.8 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, making them less concerning than discretionary selling but still a potential sentiment headwind.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.76.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:KO opened at $88.53 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $380.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 28.56%.The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $6,788,925.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,982.45. This trade represents a 68.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,719 shares of company stock valued at $126,087,452. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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