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Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 83,568 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
argenex logo with Medical background
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Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541,732 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares during the quarter. argenex makes up about 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.11% of argenex worth $1,847,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in argenex by 20,977.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock worth $654,772,000 after buying an additional 774,916 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 2,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,110,000 after acquiring an additional 340,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock worth $350,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of argenex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock worth $538,408,000 after purchasing an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in argenex by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,278 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,014.00 to $1,037.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,152.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of argenex from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of argenex from $944.00 to $932.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,056.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on argenex

argenex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Forte Biosciences acquisition expands the autoimmune pipeline: argenx agreed to acquire Forte for approximately $2.2 billion, or $77 per Forte share in cash. The transaction would add Forte’s autoimmune drug candidate to argenx’s portfolio and could strengthen its long-term growth opportunities. Argenx signs agreement to buy Forte Biosciences for $2.2bn
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets: Wedbush lifted its price target from $1,000 to $1,050 and assigned an “Outperform” rating. A separate Seeking Alpha analysis upgraded ARGX to “Buy” with a $1,050 target, citing continued VYVGART growth, additional label expansions, at-home administration and pipeline potential. Wedbush raises argenx price target argenx: Upgrading To Buy, The VYVGART Growth Cycle Has Further To Go
  • Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings expectations improved: HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating and raised its EPS forecasts for 2026 through 2030, including increases to $34.38 for 2027, $43.50 for 2028, $53.47 for 2029 and $64.39 for 2030. The revisions indicate stronger expected VYVGART-driven growth and pipeline contributions. HC Wainwright earnings estimate changes
  • Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance remains in focus: Zacks compared argenx’s year-to-date performance with Agilent Technologies and the broader medical sector, but the report did not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Is Argenx Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
  • Negative Sentiment: Deal scrutiny and valuation risks: A law firm is investigating whether Forte shareholders are receiving adequate consideration and whether the sale process was appropriate. Separately, analyses suggested ARGX could be fairly valued or as much as 15% above fair value after the Forte deal, raising concerns about acquisition execution and limited near-term upside. Forte Biosciences investor alert argenx could be 15% above fair value

argenex Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $882.56 on Thursday. argenex SE has a 1 year low of $596.01 and a 1 year high of $953.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $873.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.78. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 32.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 27.38 EPS for the current year.

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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