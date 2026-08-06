Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 8,623 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,716 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,672,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5,641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,682,000 after acquiring an additional 998,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $230,556,000 after acquiring an additional 823,885 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in Cintas by 5,341.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 733,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,536,000 after purchasing an additional 705,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $201.40 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.16 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is 48.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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