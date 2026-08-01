Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 1,209.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,682 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 810,633 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $79,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 4,452,655.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $182,282,000 after buying an additional 2,092,748 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in eBay by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $161,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,975 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $109,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,728,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 0.4%

EBAY opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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