Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458,863 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 218,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 12.41% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $1,113,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $369,946,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 592.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 530,751 shares of the company's stock worth $156,434,000 after buying an additional 454,114 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,126,488 shares of the company's stock worth $332,021,000 after buying an additional 437,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,986 shares of the company's stock worth $588,297,000 after buying an additional 431,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $110,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $433.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $449.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $616.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $563.50.

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Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 1.6%

PRAX opened at $291.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.74. The company's 50 day moving average is $307.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.33. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $366.52.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.38. As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Desimone sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.32, for a total transaction of $3,611,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $727,554.84. The trade was a 83.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company's pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

Further Reading

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