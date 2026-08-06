Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,449 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Target were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 364 shares of the retailer's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Target by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,834,973 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $343,594,000 after buying an additional 439,081 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.82 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $150.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $135.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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