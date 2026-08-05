Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,864 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 138,001 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,816 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 97,206 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.51%.ACI Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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