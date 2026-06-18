Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887,609 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 874,662 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.53% of NIKE worth $502,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $7,453,658,000 after buying an additional 1,702,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,315,606 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,802,807,000 after buying an additional 1,275,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,126,246,000 after buying an additional 6,830,938 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 49,010.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,061,555,000 after buying an additional 47,956,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,442,879 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,677,251,000 after buying an additional 233,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.9%

NKE stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

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NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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