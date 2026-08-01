Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007,536 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 315,763 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.46% of Perimeter Solutions worth $97,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company's stock.

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Perimeter Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Perimeter Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Perimeter Solutions reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $105.6 million and adjusted net income of $59.6 million. Management said continued execution of its value drivers and recent acquisitions supported the results. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Perimeter Solutions reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $105.6 million and adjusted net income of $59.6 million. Management said continued execution of its value drivers and recent acquisitions supported the results. Positive Sentiment: The company acquired Monaco Enterprises, a provider of proprietary life-safety and emergency-management systems for U.S. government facilities. The deal expands Perimeter’s portfolio of mission-critical products and services and could provide another source of future growth. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company acquired Monaco Enterprises, a provider of proprietary life-safety and emergency-management systems for U.S. government facilities. The deal expands Perimeter’s portfolio of mission-critical products and services and could provide another source of future growth. Neutral Sentiment: During the earnings call, management discussed the quarter’s operating performance, value-driver initiatives and the impact of recent acquisitions. Investors will likely focus on whether these initiatives can sustain adjusted EBITDA growth and improve overall earnings. Perimeter Solutions Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

During the earnings call, management discussed the quarter’s operating performance, value-driver initiatives and the impact of recent acquisitions. Investors will likely focus on whether these initiatives can sustain adjusted EBITDA growth and improve overall earnings. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per diluted share, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $213.81 million also missed the $216.89 million estimate, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating performance. Perimeter Solutions Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per diluted share, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $213.81 million also missed the $216.89 million estimate, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The company recorded a $181.6 million net loss and a $1.11 loss per diluted share, contrasting with its positive adjusted results. The sizable GAAP loss may have amplified investor concerns about earnings quality and the company’s path to consistent profitability. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 17.7%

Shares of PRM opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.90. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $213.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.89 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a positive return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 99,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,290,781.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,780. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sable sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $4,728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,400. This trade represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,385,514 shares of company stock valued at $217,464,393. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRM

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report).

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