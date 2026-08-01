Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.52% of SPX Technologies worth $153,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 74,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.89.

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SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.17 and a fifty-two week high of $251.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $640.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. SPX Technologies's revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Key SPX Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SPX reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share , above the $1.85 analyst consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $679 million , exceeding estimates of $640.18 million. SPX Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SPX reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $1.85 analyst consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to , exceeding estimates of $640.18 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $8.20-$8.60 , with an $8.40 midpoint above the prior consensus estimate of $8.02. Revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion also exceeds the approximately $2.6 billion analyst expectation. SPX Technologies Raises 2026 Outlook

Management raised its 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of , with an $8.40 midpoint above the prior consensus estimate of $8.02. Revenue guidance of also exceeds the approximately $2.6 billion analyst expectation. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted surging data-center demand, expanded capacity and a potential data-center opportunity of roughly $1.1 billion . The company also emphasized continued mergers-and-acquisitions activity, supporting expectations for additional growth. SPXC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings call highlighted surging data-center demand, expanded capacity and a potential data-center opportunity of roughly . The company also emphasized continued mergers-and-acquisitions activity, supporting expectations for additional growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain an overall “Moderate Buy” recommendation, although the stock’s elevated valuation—approximately 43 times earnings—could make it more sensitive to execution or guidance disappointments. SPX Technologies Analyst Recommendation

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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