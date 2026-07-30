Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069,879 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 503,884 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $604,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $240.98 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 22.56%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Key Headlines Impacting NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion , up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted earnings of $3.61 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. Growth was broad-based across regions and end markets, led by software-defined vehicles and physical AI. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of , up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted earnings of exceeded analysts’ expectations. Growth was broad-based across regions and end markets, led by software-defined vehicles and physical AI. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32 . The revenue midpoint is above consensus, and management highlighted expanding design wins in physical AI, software-defined vehicles and data centers as longer-term growth drivers. NXPI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Physical AI Growth

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of approximately and EPS of . The revenue midpoint is above consensus, and management highlighted expanding design wins in physical AI, software-defined vehicles and data centers as longer-term growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains generally constructive. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Morgan Stanley Analyst Comments

Analyst sentiment remains generally constructive. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its target to $290 but retained a buy rating, and Wells Fargo reduced its target to $280 while keeping an equal-weight rating, reflecting differing views on the pace of recovery.

TD Cowen lowered its target to $290 but retained a buy rating, and Wells Fargo reduced its target to $280 while keeping an equal-weight rating, reflecting differing views on the pace of recovery. Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen even after the beat-and-raise report because investors may have expected a stronger outlook. Analysts continue to await a clearer rebound in automotive demand, while concerns about industry costs and cash-flow valuation add pressure. NXP Declines Despite Q2 Results and Outlook Surpassing Expectations

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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