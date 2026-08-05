Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,050,980 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,127 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,050,980 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 267.7% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 797,085 shares of the bank's stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 580,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 404,884 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 788.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 115,126 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 66.0% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 1,498,938 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 595,912 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 343,916 shares of the bank's stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 126,650 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised HDFC Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HDB opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 638,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,039.84. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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