Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,906 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Xylem worth $105,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Xylem by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763,241 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $569,207,000 after acquiring an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:XYL opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.15%.Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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