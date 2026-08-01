Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 119,798 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,877 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 119,798 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of TC Energy worth $94,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.66.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 22.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy's payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut TC Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

Key TC Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: TC Energy reported adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.80 billion also topped expectations of $2.75 billion. Management cited solid execution and strong North American operations. Reuters article

TC Energy reported adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.80 billion also topped expectations of $2.75 billion. Management cited solid execution and strong North American operations. Positive Sentiment: Expansion pipeline expanded: The company sanctioned approximately C$700 million of additional natural-gas pipeline projects in the second quarter, bringing 2026 announced growth projects to roughly C$3 billion. TC Energy characterized the projects as low-risk and accretive, supporting future cash flow and earnings. TC Energy expansion article

The company sanctioned approximately C$700 million of additional natural-gas pipeline projects in the second quarter, bringing 2026 announced growth projects to roughly C$3 billion. TC Energy characterized the projects as low-risk and accretive, supporting future cash flow and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and dividend support sentiment: Solid asset performance supported management’s outlook toward the higher end of its 2026 range. TC Energy also declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.8775 per share, representing an approximately 5.2% yield at the reported share price. TC Energy financial results

Solid asset performance supported management’s outlook toward the higher end of its 2026 range. TC Energy also declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.8775 per share, representing an approximately 5.2% yield at the reported share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates moved higher: US Capital Advisors raised its EPS forecasts for 2026, 2027 and 2028, including FY2026 EPS from $2.52 to $2.63 and FY2028 EPS from $2.65 to $2.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Further Reading

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