Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 144,118 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,433 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 144,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,411,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $151,561,000 after purchasing an additional 197,486 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 73.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $13,332,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.58 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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