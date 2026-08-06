Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 147,366 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 147,366 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Mosaic worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $942,477,000 after purchasing an additional 461,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,110,000 after acquiring an additional 832,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,174,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $317,379,000 after acquiring an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $285,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479,395 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $203,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:MOS opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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