Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,711,705 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,619,740 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,711,705 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.61% of Flex worth $1,349,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after buying an additional 25,662,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $319,756,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 38.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Flex by 694,916.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,682 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Flex by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,780 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Flex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share , above the roughly $0.90-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $7.93 billion versus expectations near $7.53 billion. Revenue increased 20.6% year over year, and adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Flex fiscal Q1 results

Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , above the roughly $0.90-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached versus expectations near $7.53 billion. Revenue increased 20.6% year over year, and adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $33.7 billion-$35.2 billion , above the $33.3 billion consensus, and set second-quarter revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.3 billion versus expectations of $7.8 billion. Q2 EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 also exceeds the $0.98 consensus. Flex earnings beat and guidance

Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to , above the $33.3 billion consensus, and set second-quarter revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.3 billion versus expectations of $7.8 billion. Q2 EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 also exceeds the $0.98 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Growth accelerated in Cloud and Power Infrastructure, supporting the planned separation of that business into an independently traded company, SpinCo, expected in the first calendar quarter of 2027. Flex SpinCo leadership announcement

Growth accelerated in Cloud and Power Infrastructure, supporting the planned separation of that business into an independently traded company, SpinCo, expected in the first calendar quarter of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Flex announced leadership teams for both the remaining Flex business and SpinCo, providing additional detail on preparations for the planned separation but no immediate financial impact. Flex Q1 2027 earnings call transcript

Flex announced leadership teams for both the remaining Flex business and SpinCo, providing additional detail on preparations for the planned separation but no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline, on volume well above average, indicates that the strong results and outlook may already have been priced in. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits because the full-year EPS guidance range of $4.42-$4.74 only modestly exceeds or surrounds current consensus expectations.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 7,269 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $1,055,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,713,954.60. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $1,303,951.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 248,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,086,393.74. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 769,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,116,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $166.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.000-1.070 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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