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Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 27,118 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Carlisle Companies logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janus Henderson reduced its Carlisle Companies stake by 9.5%, selling 27,118 shares and retaining 257,878 shares valued at approximately $86 million. Institutional investors collectively own 89.52% of CSL.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price target of $401.17; five analysts rate the stock Buy and five rate it Hold.
  • Carlisle exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $7.03 in EPS versus the $6.35 estimate and $1.57 billion in revenue, up 8.3% year over year. Shares opened at $359.61, with a market capitalization of about $14.55 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies.

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,878 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 27,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Carlisle Companies worth $86,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $359.61 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $432.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $348.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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