Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 273,670 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,169,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 273,670 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.79% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $659,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,967,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,598,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,102 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 961.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $549,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,836,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $800,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $239.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $176.88 and a 1-year high of $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

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