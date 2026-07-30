Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 294,734 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 294,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of GE Aerospace worth $926,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commercial engine demand remains a key support. Analysts expect a strong engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s equipment, services and aftermarket businesses. The company’s latest quarterly results also showed substantial year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, reinforcing its operating momentum. Woodward, Howmet Likely to Benefit From Strong Engine Market

Analysts expect a strong engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s equipment, services and aftermarket businesses. The company’s latest quarterly results also showed substantial year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, reinforcing its operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Middle East updates highlight product durability and airline relationships. GE Aerospace showcased flight-performance milestones and technology improvements supporting Middle Eastern carriers. While the announcements did not include a major new contract, they provide a favorable signal for the company’s commercial aerospace franchise. GE Aerospace Showcases the Future of Flight

GE Aerospace showcased flight-performance milestones and technology improvements supporting Middle Eastern carriers. While the announcements did not include a major new contract, they provide a favorable signal for the company’s commercial aerospace franchise. Neutral Sentiment: GE’s performance is being compared with other aerospace stocks. A Zacks analysis examines whether GE Aerospace has outperformed or lagged peers such as HEICO this year. The comparison may influence investor positioning, but the report does not identify a new fundamental change at GE. Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging GE Aerospace This Year?

A Zacks analysis examines whether GE Aerospace has outperformed or lagged peers such as HEICO this year. The comparison may influence investor positioning, but the report does not identify a new fundamental change at GE. Negative Sentiment: A senior executive sold a sizable position. SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares for approximately $2.86 million, reducing his direct holdings by 28.15%. The sale may create modest sentiment pressure, although he continues to own a significant stake and the transaction does not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. GE Aerospace SVP Sells Stock

SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares for approximately $2.86 million, reducing his direct holdings by 28.15%. The sale may create modest sentiment pressure, although he continues to own a significant stake and the transaction does not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves limited room for disappointment. Commentary describes GE Aerospace as a high-quality business with recurring aftermarket revenue, but its premium valuation means execution, demand and guidance must remain strong for further gains. This valuation concern is likely contributing to the weaker trading session. GE Aerospace Slumps: Buy the Dip or Avoid?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:GE opened at $350.94 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $345.62 and its 200-day moving average is $320.42. The firm has a market cap of $364.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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