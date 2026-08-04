Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 43,583 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,856 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 43,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their target price on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 33.36%.The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,882 shares of company stock worth $1,001,952. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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