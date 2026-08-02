Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,610 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,195 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $56,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,339,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after buying an additional 458,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,392,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $406,155,000 after acquiring an additional 373,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,680,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total transaction of $2,768,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,638,758. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $1,858,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. This represents a 32.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $374.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $252.26 and a one year high of $398.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $329.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.47 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $329.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $345.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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