Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 70,593 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,623 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 70,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.12% of Crown worth $124,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown by 21.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crown by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,706 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,545 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.20.

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Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $118.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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