Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 83,049 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,201 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 83,049 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.71% of ITT worth $120,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,526,421,000 after buying an additional 258,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,467,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,710 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $441,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 217,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ITT by 55,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

ITT Trading Up 1.3%

ITT opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.17. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $157.66 and a one year high of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.ITT's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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